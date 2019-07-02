MYPINPAD, the global leader in secure personal authentication solutions announces the opening of a new office in Auckland, New Zealand.

This significant investment in infrastructure and staff further demonstrates MYPINPAD's commitment to deliver and support its PIN on Mobile technology across the globe. This technology allows every day smart phones and tablets to become payment acceptance devices with the ability to securely capture card holder PINs.

Auckland provides best-in-class services encompassing solution development, sales, support and marketing. The team is led by Jon Pinkerton, Global Head of Product Management, who has a wealth of experience in developing and deploying cutting-edge payment technologies. The office will ensure the availability of local industry knowledge and support capabilities for MYPINPAD customers in Australia, New Zealand and across the Asia Pacific region.

Speaking about the new office, Jon Pinkerton at MYPINPAD commented: "There is an incredible appetite for our PIN on Mobile technology across the region with an ever-growing list of customers wanting to implement our solution. As such this is an incredibly exciting time for MYPINPAD, as we continue to establish our presence in an ever-increasing number of international markets. The expansion is a clear indication to our current and future customers that MYPINPAD is committed to deliver best-in-class local expertise and services. What's more, the region is full of talented and experienced developers who will ensure our aggressive expansion plans can be achieved."

Phil King, CEO, MYPINPAD commented: "It's inspiring to see demand for MYPINPAD's technology growing globally. We plan to establish centres of excellence across the globe to provide local and regional support for our customers as our technology and associated services is deployed in an increasing number of markets. This is yet one more step in the execution of our global expansion plans. We are determined to provide excellent service as we grow and we will maintain our commitment to innovation centred around our world leading PIN on Mobile technology

About MYPINPAD:

MYPINPAD is a global leader in secure personal authentication solutions designed to reside on commercially available smartphones and tablets. Our proprietary technology secures and protects the input of sensitive information on touchscreens creating a trusted environment. MYPINPAD's innovative solution set removes the reliance on secure hardware for personal authentication; reducing cost and complexity, promoting rapid adoption and leveraging connected capabilities.

To find out more about MYPINPAD, visit: https://www.mypinpad.com/.

