According to Technavio Research Report "Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector by end-user type (higher education and K-12), and by education model (learner model, pedagogical model, and domain model) is witnessed to grow USD 72.86 million, at a CAGR of 48% from 2018 to 2022".

Artificial intelligence market in the US education sector: Top emerging trend

Increased emphasis on chatbots is an emerging trend in this market space. In the US, schools and colleges are increasingly emphasizing on the use of chatbots. Chatbots use AI, ML, and deep learning technologies, to store, process, and communicate data to students. Chatbots have the capability of performing multiple functions, including conversations with students and answering queries. They can perform diverse set of tasks and can also be used to assess, and correct assessments submitted by students. As the scope of chatbots is increasing, research on the applicability of chatbots is creating new opportunities for vendors.

Artificial intelligence market in the US education sector: Segmentation Analysis

The market research analysis categorizes the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector into the following education model:

Learner model

Pedagogical model

Domain model

In 2017, the learner model segment accounted for the largest share of over 59% in the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector, followed by the pedagogical model and the domain model.

Few Major Players for the Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector are:

Cogni

IBM

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

Pixatel

Quantum Adaptive Learning

