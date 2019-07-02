BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS share issue completed 215 new shareholders in Sweden

BBS - Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj ("BBS or "Company"), an innovator in orthobiologics, today announced the final outcome of the share issue to increase the number of shareholders in Sweden ("Offering"), for which the subscription period ended on June 30, 2019. The subscription price of the Offering has been set to SEK 28,10 per share. A total of 114 300 new shares were subscribed in the Offering and the Board of Directors has today decided to approve the subscriptions. The shareholder base in Sweden is thereby increased with approximately 215 new shareholders and BBS is provided with approximately SEK 3,2 million before transaction related costs.

The Offering in short

As announced in the press release on June 17, 2019, the Board of Directors, based on the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting on April 5, 2019, decided on a share issue which comprised a maximum of 509,000 new shares and addressed to the public in Sweden with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The purpose of the Offering, and the reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, is to expand the Company's Swedish shareholder base and increase trading volumes.

The outcome

Total of 215 new shareholders subscribed for a total of 114 300 new shares in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 22 percent of the Offering. The Board of Director's has today resolved on approval of subscriptions. The subscription price has been set at SEK 28,10 per share, which is based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Sweden during the time period between June 17, 2019 and June 28, 2019 with a discount of 10%. BBS is thus provided with an issue payment of approximately SEK 3,2 million before share issue costs, which are expected to amount to approximately SEK 0,5 million. The strengthened position provided by this share issue enables the continued expansion through building-up the organization, in order to further commence commercialization and prepare for the start of the sale of the Company's first ARTEBONE product.

The Offering entails a dilution of approximately 2 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company. The total number of shares in the Company will after the registration of new shares with the Finnish Trade Register amount to 5 204 820 shares, which is an increase of 114 300 shares.

Financial and legal advisers

Regin Corporate Finance AB acts as financial advisers in this share issue, and Smartius Oy is the legal adviser.

Delivery of the new shares subscribed for in the Offering

The new shares subscribed for in the Offering are expected to appear on the account of the subscriber around July 10, 2019.

Contact

Pekka Jalovaara, CEO

Phone: +358 505 52 92 75

E-mail: pekka.jalovaara@bbs-artebone.fi



This contains such information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj is required to make public under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided under the auspices of the above contact person for publication on July 01, 2019 at 9:00 CEST.

