The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE 'UNITED STATES') OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.* *2 July 2019* *Aroundtown SA announces offer to the holders of its EUR600,000,000 (EUR277,000,000 outstanding) 1.5% Notes due 2022 and EUR550,000,000 2.125% Notes due 2023* *to tender such Notes for purchase for cash.* The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the '*Company*') has decided today to offer to the holders of its (i) EUR600,000,000 1.5% Notes due 2022 with a principal amount outstanding of EUR277,000,000 (the '*2022 Notes*') to tender the 2022 Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*2022 Offer*') and (ii) EUR550,000,000 2.125% Notes due 2023 with a principal amount outstanding of EUR550,000,000 (the '*2023 Notes*' and, together with the 2022 Notes, the '*Notes*') to tender the 2023 Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*2023 Offer*' and, together with the 2022 Offer, the '*Offers*'). The Offers shall be subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition (as defined below) and the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 2 July 2019 (the '*Tender Offer Memorandum*') prepared by the Company. *After the Settlement Date, the Company will have the option to redeem all of the then outstanding 2022 Notes or 2023 Notes at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the relevant redemption date, if after the Settlement Date purchases (and corresponding cancellations) and/or redemptions should have been effected in respect of 80 per cent or more in aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes or 2023 Notes, as applicable.* Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. *Material pricing terms* *2022 Maxim *2022 *Amount um Clear subject *Description *Outstanding Offer ing to the of the * *ISIN / Principal Sprea Sprea 2022 *2022 Notes* Common Code* Amount* *Benchmark* d* d* Offer* EUR XS1403685636 EUR 2022 45 To be Any and 600,000,000 / 140368563 277,000,000 Interpolate bps deter all at 1.500 per d Mid-Swap mined the cent. notes Rate . 2022 due 2022 Maximum Offer Spread; as further describ ed in the Tender Offer Memoran dum *2023 Maxim *2023 *Amount um Clear subject *Description *Outstanding Offer ing to the of the *ISIN / Principal Sprea Sprea 2023 2023 Notes* Common Code* Amount* *Benchmark* d* d* Offer* EUR XS1532877757 EUR 2023 56 To be Any and 550,000,000 / 153287775 550,000,000 Interpolate bps deter all at 2.125 per d Mid-Swap mined the cent. notes Rate . 2023 due 2023 Maximum Offer Spread; as further describ ed in the Tender Offer Memoran dum *Rationale for the Offers* The purpose of the Offers is to proactively manage upcoming debt redemptions. *2022 Offer and Modified Dutch Auction Procedure* Subject to the Minimum Denomination (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum), the 2022 Purchase Price will be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction procedure, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Under the modified Dutch auction procedure, the Company will announce as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date (a) the 2022 Final Acceptance Amount and (b) the price it will pay for such 2022 Notes (the '*2022 Purchase Price*'), taking into account the principal amount of 2022 Notes so tendered and the 2022 Offer Spreads specified (or deemed to be specified, as set out below) by tendering Noteholders in respect of 2022 Notes (and therefore the 2022 Purchase Yield). The 2022 Purchase Price (if any) will represent the lowest price that will enable the Company to purchase an aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes which equals the 2022 Final Acceptance Amount. The 2022 Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention and expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the 2022 Offer, and is intended to reflect a yield to maturity of the 2022 Notes on the Settlement Date based on the 2022 Purchase Yield. Specifically, the 2022 Purchase Price will equal (a) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Notes up to and including the scheduled maturity date of the 2022 Notes, discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the 2022 Purchase Yield (calculated as the sum of the 2022 Clearing Spread and the 2022 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate), minus (b) Accrued Interest. The 2022 Clearing Spread shall be the lower of (i) 45 basis points (the '*2022 Maximum Offer Spread*') and (ii) a single spread specified in 2022 Competitive Tender Instructions by tendering Noteholders, such that (i) or (ii) will enable the Company to purchase its desired principal amount of 2022 Notes. If no 2022 Competitive Tender Instructions are tendered, the 2022 Clearing Spread will be the 2022 Maximum Offer Spread. The 2022 Clearing Spread will apply to all 2022 Notes accepted for purchase, irrespective of whether a 2022 Competitive Tender Instruction or 2022 Non-Competitive Tender Instruction is submitted in respect of such 2022 Notes. *2023 Offer and Modified Dutch Auction Procedure* Subject to the Minimum Denomination (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum), the 2023 Purchase Price will be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction procedure, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Under the modified Dutch auction procedure, the Company will announce as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date (a) the 2023 Final Acceptance Amount and (b) the price it will pay for such 2023 Notes (the '*2023 Purchase Price*'), taking into account the principal amount of 2023 Notes so tendered and the 2023 Offer Spreads specified (or deemed to be specified, as set out below) by tendering Noteholders in respect of 2023 Notes (and therefore the 2023 Purchase Yield). The 2023 Purchase Price (if any) will represent the lowest price that will enable the Company to purchase an aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes which equals the 2023 Final Acceptance Amount. The 2023 Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention and expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the 2023 Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the 2023 Offer, and is intended to reflect a yield to maturity of the 2023 Notes on the Settlement Date based on the 2023 Purchase Yield. Specifically, the 2023 Purchase Price will equal (a) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Notes up to and including the scheduled maturity date of the 2023 Notes, discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the 2023 Purchase Yield (calculated as the sum of the 2023 Clearing Spread and the 2023 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate), minus (b) Accrued Interest. The 2023 Clearing Spread shall be the lower of (i) 56 basis points (the '*2023 Maximum Offer Spread*') and (ii) a single spread specified in 2023 Competitive Tender Instructions by tendering Noteholders, such that (i) or

