DJ Aroundtown SA announces offer to the holders of its EUR600,000,000 (EUR277,000,000 outstanding) 1.5% Notes due 2022 and EUR550,000,000 2.125% Notes due 2023 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash

*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE 'UNITED STATES') OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.* *2 July 2019* *Aroundtown SA announces offer to the holders of its EUR600,000,000 (EUR277,000,000 outstanding) 1.5% Notes due 2022 and EUR550,000,000 2.125% Notes due 2023* *to tender such Notes for purchase for cash.* The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the '*Company*') has decided today to offer to the holders of its (i) EUR600,000,000 1.5% Notes due 2022 with a principal amount outstanding of EUR277,000,000 (the '*2022 Notes*') to tender the 2022 Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*2022 Offer*') and (ii) EUR550,000,000 2.125% Notes due 2023 with a principal amount outstanding of EUR550,000,000 (the '*2023 Notes*' and, together with the 2022 Notes, the '*Notes*') to tender the 2023 Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*2023 Offer*' and, together with the 2022 Offer, the '*Offers*'). The Offers shall be subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition (as defined below) and the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 2 July 2019 (the '*Tender Offer Memorandum*') prepared by the Company. *After the Settlement Date, the Company will have the option to redeem all of the then outstanding 2022 Notes or 2023 Notes at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the relevant redemption date, if after the Settlement Date purchases (and corresponding cancellations) and/or redemptions should have been effected in respect of 80 per cent or more in aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes or 2023 Notes, as applicable.* Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. *Material pricing terms* *2022 Maxim *2022 *Amount um Clear subject *Description *Outstanding Offer ing to the of the * *ISIN / Principal Sprea Sprea 2022 *2022 Notes* Common Code* Amount* *Benchmark* d* d* Offer* EUR XS1403685636 EUR 2022 45 To be Any and 600,000,000 / 140368563 277,000,000 Interpolate bps deter all at 1.500 per d Mid-Swap mined the cent. notes Rate . 2022 due 2022 Maximum Offer Spread; as further describ ed in the Tender Offer Memoran dum *2023 Maxim *2023 *Amount um Clear subject *Description *Outstanding Offer ing to the of the *ISIN / Principal Sprea Sprea 2023 2023 Notes* Common Code* Amount* *Benchmark* d* d* Offer* EUR XS1532877757 EUR 2023 56 To be Any and 550,000,000 / 153287775 550,000,000 Interpolate bps deter all at 2.125 per d Mid-Swap mined the cent. notes Rate . 2023 due 2023 Maximum Offer Spread; as further describ ed in the Tender Offer Memoran dum *Rationale for the Offers* The purpose of the Offers is to proactively manage upcoming debt redemptions. *2022 Offer and Modified Dutch Auction Procedure* Subject to the Minimum Denomination (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum), the 2022 Purchase Price will be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction procedure, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Under the modified Dutch auction procedure, the Company will announce as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date (a) the 2022 Final Acceptance Amount and (b) the price it will pay for such 2022 Notes (the '*2022 Purchase Price*'), taking into account the principal amount of 2022 Notes so tendered and the 2022 Offer Spreads specified (or deemed to be specified, as set out below) by tendering Noteholders in respect of 2022 Notes (and therefore the 2022 Purchase Yield). The 2022 Purchase Price (if any) will represent the lowest price that will enable the Company to purchase an aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes which equals the 2022 Final Acceptance Amount. The 2022 Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention and expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the 2022 Offer, and is intended to reflect a yield to maturity of the 2022 Notes on the Settlement Date based on the 2022 Purchase Yield. Specifically, the 2022 Purchase Price will equal (a) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Notes up to and including the scheduled maturity date of the 2022 Notes, discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the 2022 Purchase Yield (calculated as the sum of the 2022 Clearing Spread and the 2022 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate), minus (b) Accrued Interest. The 2022 Clearing Spread shall be the lower of (i) 45 basis points (the '*2022 Maximum Offer Spread*') and (ii) a single spread specified in 2022 Competitive Tender Instructions by tendering Noteholders, such that (i) or (ii) will enable the Company to purchase its desired principal amount of 2022 Notes. If no 2022 Competitive Tender Instructions are tendered, the 2022 Clearing Spread will be the 2022 Maximum Offer Spread. The 2022 Clearing Spread will apply to all 2022 Notes accepted for purchase, irrespective of whether a 2022 Competitive Tender Instruction or 2022 Non-Competitive Tender Instruction is submitted in respect of such 2022 Notes. *2023 Offer and Modified Dutch Auction Procedure* Subject to the Minimum Denomination (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum), the 2023 Purchase Price will be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction procedure, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Under the modified Dutch auction procedure, the Company will announce as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date (a) the 2023 Final Acceptance Amount and (b) the price it will pay for such 2023 Notes (the '*2023 Purchase Price*'), taking into account the principal amount of 2023 Notes so tendered and the 2023 Offer Spreads specified (or deemed to be specified, as set out below) by tendering Noteholders in respect of 2023 Notes (and therefore the 2023 Purchase Yield). The 2023 Purchase Price (if any) will represent the lowest price that will enable the Company to purchase an aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes which equals the 2023 Final Acceptance Amount. The 2023 Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention and expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the 2023 Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the 2023 Offer, and is intended to reflect a yield to maturity of the 2023 Notes on the Settlement Date based on the 2023 Purchase Yield. Specifically, the 2023 Purchase Price will equal (a) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Notes up to and including the scheduled maturity date of the 2023 Notes, discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the 2023 Purchase Yield (calculated as the sum of the 2023 Clearing Spread and the 2023 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate), minus (b) Accrued Interest. The 2023 Clearing Spread shall be the lower of (i) 56 basis points (the '*2023 Maximum Offer Spread*') and (ii) a single spread specified in 2023 Competitive Tender Instructions by tendering Noteholders, such that (i) or

(ii) will enable the Company to purchase its desired principal amount of 2023 Notes. If no 2023 Competitive Tender Instructions are tendered, the 2023 Clearing Spread will be the 2023 Maximum Offer Spread. The 2023 Clearing Spread will apply to all 2023 Notes accepted for purchase, irrespective of whether a 2023 Competitive Tender Instruction or 2023 Non-Competitive Tender Instruction is submitted in respect of such 2023 Notes. *Accrued Interest* The Company will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of Notes validly tendered and delivered and accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Offers. *New Financing Condition* The Company is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to any Offer. The acceptance for purchase by the Company of Notes tendered pursuant to an Offer is at the sole discretion of the Company and tenders may be rejected by the Company for any, or no, reason. In addition, the Company announced on 2 July 2019 that it may issue new euro-denominated fixed rate notes (the '*New Notes*') under its EUR10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Whether the Company will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered pursuant to an Offer is subject, without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Company) of the issue of the New Notes (the '*New Financing Condition*') or the waiver of such New Financing Condition at the sole discretion of the Company. *Final Acceptance Amount* Subject to satisfaction of the New Financing Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date, the 2022 Final Acceptance Amount and the 2023 Final Acceptance Amount will be determined by the Company in its sole discretion at or around the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date and will be announced by the Company as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date. *Scaling of Tender Offers for the 2022 Notes* In the circumstances (described in the Tender Offer Memorandum) in which 2022 Notes validly tendered pursuant to the 2022 Offer are to be accepted on a _pro rata_ basis (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date), each such tender of 2022 Notes will be scaled by a factor (the '*2022* *Scaling Factor*') equal to (i) the 2022 Final Acceptance Amount less the aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes that have been validly tendered and accepted for purchase and are not subject to acceptance on a pro rata basis (if any), divided by (ii) the aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes that have been validly tendered and are subject to acceptance on a _pro rata_ basis (subject to adjustment to allow for the aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes accepted for purchase, following the rounding of tenders of such 2022 Notes described in the next sentence, to equal the 2022 Final Acceptance Amount exactly). Each tender of 2022 Notes that is scaled in this manner will be rounded down to the nearest EUR1,000. Each tender of 2022 Notes that is subject to scaling will be rounded to the nearest EUR1,000 in nominal amount (and subject to a minimum amount of EUR100,000). In addition, in the event of any such scaling, the Company will use reasonable endeavours to apply pro rata scaling (to the extent practicable, and adjusted as may be applicable) to each valid tender of 2022 Notes in such a manner as will result in both: * the relevant Noteholder transferring to the Company an aggregate nominal amount of 2022 Notes; and * the relevant Noteholder's residual amount of 2022 Notes (being the nominal amount of the 2022 Notes the subject of the relevant Tender Instruction that are not accepted for purchase by virtue of such scaling), amounting, in each case, to either (i) at least EUR100,000 or (ii) zero, and the Company therefore reserves the right (but shall not be obliged) to adjust the 2022 Scaling Factor applicable to any relevant Tender Instruction accordingly. *Scaling of Tender Offers for the 2023 Notes* In the circumstances (described in the Tender Offer Memorandum) in which 2023 Notes validly tendered pursuant to the 2023 Offer are to be accepted on a _pro rata_ basis (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date), each such tender of 2023 Notes will be scaled by a factor (the '*2023* *Scaling Factor*') equal to (i) the 2023 Final Acceptance Amount less the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes that have been validly tendered and accepted for purchase and are not subject to acceptance on a pro rata basis (if any), divided by (ii) the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes that have been validly tendered and are subject to acceptance on a _pro rata_ basis (subject to adjustment to allow for the aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes accepted for purchase, following the rounding of tenders of such 2023 Notes described in the next sentence, to equal the 2023 Final Acceptance Amount exactly). Each tender of 2023 Notes that is scaled in this manner will be rounded down to the nearest EUR1,000. Each tender of 2023 Notes that is subject to scaling will be rounded to the nearest EUR1,000 in nominal amount (and subject to a minimum amount of EUR100,000). In addition, in the event of any such scaling, the Company will use reasonable endeavours to apply pro rata scaling (to the extent practicable, and adjusted as may be applicable) to each valid tender of 2023 Notes in such a manner as will result in both: * the relevant Noteholder transferring to the Company an aggregate nominal amount of 2023 Notes; and * the relevant Noteholder's residual amount of 2023 Notes (being the nominal amount of the 2023 Notes the subject of the relevant Tender Instruction that are not accepted for purchase by virtue of such scaling), amounting, in each case, to either (i) at least EUR100,000 or (ii) zero, and the Company therefore reserves the right (but shall not be obliged) to adjust the 2023 Scaling Factor applicable to any relevant Tender Instruction accordingly. *Total Amount Payable to Noteholders* If, in respect of the 2022 Notes or the 2023 Notes, as applicable, the Company decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offers, the total consideration that will be payable to each Noteholder on the Settlement Date for the Notes accepted for purchase from such Noteholder will be an amount (rounded to the nearest EUR0.01, with EUR0.005 being rounded upwards) equal to the sum of: (a) the product of (i) the aggregate principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase from such Noteholder pursuant to the Offers and (ii) the relevant Purchase Price; and (b) the Accrued Interest Payment on the Notes. The Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention, at the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. *Expected Timetable of Key Events* The following table sets forth the expected dates and times of the key events relating to the Offers. The times and dates below are indicative only and subject to changes. *Events* *Times and Dates * (All times are CEST) *Commencement of the Offers* 2 July 2019 Announcement of the Offers made by publication on the website of the Irish Stock Exchange at www.ise.ie [1] and through the Clearing Systems. Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent. *Expiration Deadline* 5:00 p.m. on 8 July 2019 Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offers. *Announcement of Indicative Results* As soon as reasonably practicable after the Announcement by the Company of Expiration Deadline whether it intends to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offers and, if so accepted, details of (i) the indicative aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes to be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers, (ii) the indicative 2022 Clearing Spread, if applicable, (iii) the indicative 2023 Clearing Spread, if applicable, (iv) the indicative 2022 Scaling Factor, if applicable, and (v) the indicative 2023 Scaling Factor, if applicable. *Pricing Date and Pricing Time* 9 July 2019 at or around Determination of the 2022 Purchase 12:00 noon Yield, 2022 Clearing Spread, 2022 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate, 2022 Final Acceptance Amount, any 2022 Scaling Factor, 2022 Purchase Price, the 2023 Purchase Yield, 2023 Clearing Spread, 2023 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate, 2023 Final Acceptance Amount, any 2023 Scaling Factor and 2023 Purchase Price. *Announcement of Offer Results* As soon as reasonably Announcement, in respect of each practicable after the Pricing series of Notes, of whether the Time on the Pricing Date Company will accept (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offers and, if so accepted, 2022 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate, the 2022 Final Acceptance Amount, the 2022 Purchase Yield, the 2022 Clearing Spread, the 2022 Purchase Price, any 2022 Scaling Factor, 2023 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate, the 2023 Final Acceptance Amount, the 2023 Purchase Yield, the 2023 Clearing Spread, the 2023 Purchase Price and any 2023 Scaling Factor. *Settlement Date* Expected to be 11 July 2019 Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date, expected Settlement Date for the Offers. The Company may, subject to applicable laws, at its option and in its sole discretion, at any time before any acceptance by it of any Notes tendered

