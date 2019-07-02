The change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 July 2019. ISIN: DK0010283597 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Andersen & Martini B ----------------------------------------------------- New name: Andersen & Martini Holding B ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: AM B ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3396 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=730490