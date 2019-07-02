ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Royal Dutch Shell Notice of Results

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, July 2nd 2019 - On Thursday August 1st at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its second quarter results and second quarter interim dividend announcement for 2019.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors .

For enquiries please contact:

Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70 377 4540 or +1 832 337 2034