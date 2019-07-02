ANTALIS: Half-year report (as at 30 June 2019) of the Antalis liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo & Cie by Antalis, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2019:

. 510,590 Antalis shares

. cash balance: 34,201.36 euros

In the last half-year report, as at 31 December 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

. 409,335 Antalis shares

. cash balance: 135,026.49 euros

Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, the following transactions have been carried out:

. 502 buying transactions

. 303 selling transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

. 218,618 shares purchased for 221,95.55 euros

. 117,363 shares sold for 121,130.43 euros

At the start of the liquidity contract on 19 June 2017, an amount of 400,000 euros was allocated. By way of an addendum to the contract dated 3 July 2018, the funds allocated to the liquidity account were increased by 350,000 euros, raising the total funds allocated to the contract from 400,000 euros to 750,000 euros as from 4 July 2018.





About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2018, the Group reported sales of €2.3 billion and employed 5,200 people serving around 120,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 115 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 12,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.3 million tons of paper in 2018.

Analysts & Investors Contact

Steve McCue

+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90

contact@antalis.com

www.antalis.com

