Women in PR (WPR) is delighted to announce that Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure, has renewed their sponsorship for 2019/20.

This will be the fifth year that Business Wire has supported the mission of Women in PR in increasing the number and diversity of women in leadership roles in PR and communications and supporting gender balance in the boardroom.

Commenting on the announcement Scott Jamieson, Regional Manager UK Ireland, Business Wire says:

"Business Wire has been sponsoring Women in PR for some time and it is fantastic to see how its events and panel discussions, including the PR Week Mentoring programme, help nurture future female talent and the next generation of women leaders in the PR industry."

WPR President Bibi Hilton said:

"We are truly delighted that Business Wire is supporting us for another year. We have made significant inroads in changing the perception and position of women within the PR industry during the time they have been on board and we are further emboldened to continue and grow our lively programme of events and initiatives that support and inspire our 300+ members.

"We still have much more to do to achieve gender parity and it's great to have the company of Business Wire as we continue our journey."

