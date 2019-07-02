The east Asian nation has stepped into the solar world with the 50 MW Minbu facility - planned to eventually reach 170 MW - reportedly beating other previously announced projects to grid connection.Myanmar appears to have belatedly joined the solar revolution with the grid connection of its first utility scale PV project. Chinese module supplier Jetion Solar announced yesterday it had supplied the panels for an initial, 50 MW phase of a solar farm in Minbu, in the Magway region. Although other significant project announcements have been made in the country, Jiangsu-based Jetion, which supplied ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...