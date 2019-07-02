Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource which highlights the role of analytics in tackling the challenges in last mile deliveries. The global ecommerce market has witnessed several transformations over the past decade. The double-digit growth rate has prompted players to leverage analytics to make smarter business decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005262/en/

Overcoming the Last Mile Delivery Challenge with Analytics. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Moreover, the recent advancements in technology and the emergence of new business models have severely disrupted the logistics functions across industries. Though most leading businesses across industries are capable of transporting large amounts of goods in cargos from miles across the world, it is the 'last mile delivery' that is often the biggest challenge. Since the last mile delivery is crucial from a business perspective, leading players have been focusing on improving customer experience by improving the quality of service through the incorporation of advanced analytics techniques.

"Our advanced analytics solutions help businesses to analyze delivery data and make necessary changes to improve their last mile deliveries," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions have helped leading companies to better manage their logistics networks. Request a FREE demo to know more.

Overcoming the Last Mile Delivery Challenge with Analytics

Use advanced analytics dashboards for real-time tracking

Logistics management systems that use IoT and sensors can also help in real-time shipment tracking. The use of data analytics also offers valuable information on high traffic congestion and popular delivery areas, thereby improving the process efficiency.

Are you one among the thousands of organizations that have failed to build and maintain a robust logistics roadmap? If yes, it's high time you redesign your logistics management system. Request a free proposal to know more.

Fine-tune your logistics roadmap

Leveraging analytics can help you identify factors affecting OTIF deliveries, which in turn can help you fine-tune route maps to improve service efficiency.

Download the complete case study for in-depth insights.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005262/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us