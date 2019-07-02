Immutep's AIPAC Phase IIb study of its antigen-presenting cell activator eftilagimod alpha (efti) plus chemotherapy in breast cancer is fully recruited and expected to report top-line data in Q120. The initial tranche of 17 subjects in the first-line lung cancer arm of the TACTI-002 study of efti plus Keytruda (in collaboration with US Merck) has completed enrolment; the cohort will be expanded to 36 subjects if more than four responses are observed (we expect initial response rate data in Q419). Enrolment in second-line lung and head and neck cancer is ongoing. Positive results in AIPAC or TACTI-002 could be a catalyst for a significant deal with a pharma partner. Our valuation is A$539m or 16c per share.

