sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.07.2019 | 12:32
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

HSBC Holdings PLC: HSBC Bank plc Announces Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

HSBC Holdings plc

Guarantor (if any):

na

Aggregate nominal amount:

GBP 750,000,000

Description:

3% due 29th May 2030 (call date 29th May 2029)

Offer price:

99.601

Stabilising Managers:

HSBC Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: HSBC Holdings PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/550605/HSBC-Bank-plc-Announces-Post-Stabilisation-Notice


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta