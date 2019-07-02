sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,90 Euro		+0,25
+1,27 %
WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,82
19,963
14:10
19,80
20,00
13:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ETRION CORPORATION
ETRION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ETRION CORPORATION0,115-25,65 %
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR19,90+1,27 %
FN Beta