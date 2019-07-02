Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Launches New Medium Duty Multi-Purpose Transit Vehicle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV: BUS) (OTC PINK: GWTNF) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of the medium-duty Vicinity LT - a medium-duty bus, designed alongside customers, set to revolutionize the 'cutaway' bus market.

The Company will begin marketing the Vicinity LT immediately for delivery in January, 2020 to Canadian customers and private operators in the U.S. Grande West believes that this monocoque body, rear-engine, low floor medium-duty transit vehicle is a game changer. The medium-duty concept bus was previously unveiled (see news October 11, 2017), and after receiving customer input on the design has now moved to commercial production of the buses.

The Company has engineered the 26' vehicle to accommodate up to 23 seated passengers with two wheelchair positions, it is fully accessible for all passengers in need of extra assistance and wheelchair accessibility. This unique transit vehicle, powered by a gas engine and Allison transmission, raises the bar for serviceability, maintainability and reliability typically found in transit vehicles with similar powertrains.This new category of "Crossover" vehicles will provide a superior option to current 'cutaway' offerings available to the market today. The Vicinity LT is unique with its monocoque design, true low floor, accessibility and provides new opportunities in a medium-duty market of over 5,000 units sold per year.

"We are very excited to be fast-tracking the Vicinity LT to the market," said Jean-Marc Landry, Chief Executive Officer of Grande West. "Similar to the heavy-duty Vicinity, management feels this is a very underserved part of the market. The price point of the Vicinity LT will put it head-to-head against current cutaway offerings. This addition to our product line will allow the Company to address a much larger market segment with strong demand across Canada and the USA. Grande West continues to design and build robust products for underdeveloped markets with real-world needs."

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West is a Canadian company that designs, engineers and manufactures mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West's Best-in-Class heavy-duty Vicinity bus is available in 27.5, 30 and 35 foot models powered by clean diesel or CNG designed with affordability, accessibility and global responsibility in mind. It costs significantly less than a regular 40 foot transit bus, is more maneuverable, burns less fuel and emits less harmful emissions. Grande West will soon be offering a new product which will be the first Crossover Vehicle in the transit space - a medium-duty, monocoque-designed rear engine vehicle.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses and is receiving follow-on orders in many Canadian transit agencies. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and along with Alliance Bus Group ("ABG"), its exclusive US distributor, is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

