According to Technavio Research Report "Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market by end-user (widebody, narrowbody, and regional aircraft) and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) is witnessed to grow USD 42.19 million, at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2023".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005301/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft curtains market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Browse complete ToC and LoE, as well as selected illustrations and example pages of Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market.

Request for Sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31173

Global commercial aircraft curtains market: Use of innovative acoustic textiles in aircraft

With the rising demand for a quieter and more comfortable flying experience, airlines demand planes with reduced cabin noise. Aeroplane manufacturers rely on acoustic fabrics for soundproofing the cabin., Curtains and fabric panels are an economical tool to moderate sound absorption. Thus, the growing use of innovative acoustic textiles in aircraft will boost the growth of the commercial aircraft curtains market during the forecast period.

"Rising consumer demands with respect to an improved flying experience have led to cabin retrofitting activities, which emerge as a more cost-effective solution when compared to procuring new aircraft. The modernization of fleets will result in the increased demand for redesigning of the entire cabin layout, which will contribute to the growth of the commercial aircraft curtains market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Speak to Research Expert

https://www.technavio.com/speak-to-analyst?report=IRTNTR31173

Global commercial aircraft curtains market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft curtains market by end-user (widebody, narrowbody, and regional aircraft) and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand for new narrowbody aircraft units. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore are the major contributors to the growth of the commercial aircraft curtains market in the region.

Few Major Players for the Commercial Aircraft Curtains Market are:

Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

Botany Weaving

INDUSTRIAL NEOTEX SA

Lantal

Spectra Interior Products

Global commercial aircraft curtains market: Creation of new air routes for tapping the market potential

Airlines across the world are constantly seeking new ways to improve their revenue stream, which includes the launch of services on new routes to cater to untapped markets. The launch of new routes is bolstering the entire aviation infrastructure including the increased participation by regional component manufacturers in scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. This also encourages new procurement or cabin retrofitting by airline operators to offer commercially viable services to customers, which would subsequently boost the commercial aircraft curtains market during the forecast period. An aircraft is subjected to many forms of noises which can affect the health of passengers. Moreover, the aircraft also includes numerous other non-aircraft-originating noise sources such as passenger activities, and crew announcements and activities.

Browse Industries Reports Aerospace and Defense

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005301/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com