Edel's H119 results to March showed a modest improvement in revenues, which were up 2% on the prior period, and a broadly stable EBITDA and margin. Increased depreciation impacts further down the income statement. Management has been passed down a generation to Jonas Haentjes, post Edel's transition to a partnership limited by shares (the founding family retains its 64% stake). The shares trade at a substantial discount to global entertainment content and publishing stocks, partly due to the limited market liquidity.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...