North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") announces that it has received an order to supply a major China-based manufacturer of solar cell and module manufacturing automation systems and also announces that it has appointed AXINO GmbH for investor relations services in Europe.

The new order is for six DM-110 measurement systems and three AS-100 servers for control of the DM-110 units. These products will be integrated in the automation systems and then provided to a China-based solar cell manufacturer for use in their production operations. The DM-110 and AS-100 units are planned to be shipped in August 2019.

"This order from the second of the two dominant automation providers in China is an important development for Aurora," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "As noted previously, our DM measurement products must operate in tandem with suitable production line automation. Typically, the automation is specified and designed during the planning of new or expanded production facilities. This acquisition of our DM-110 products by the second of the two dominant automation system providers in China further increases the visibility and inclusion of Aurora's products in that market. We expect continuing increased sales and reduced costs for the Company as a result."

Additionally, the Company announces that it has contracted with AXINO GmbH for investor relations services in Europe. AXINO provides marketing, media and event management services for publicly-traded companies, and is headquartered in Stuttgart (Esslingen), Germany. The contract is for a period of 12 months, commencing July 1, 2019. AXINO's compensation for these services will be in cash, paid quarterly, starting at the time the contract commences.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

