SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Digital Analytics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Most of the end-user industries are entering into the digital arena to widen their market reach as well as to boost their engagement with customers that is fostering a better promotion of their products. These trends are driving the implementation of website and mobile-application analytics, that are the product segments in the digital analytics market. Buyers in the retail sector are highly reliant on the data derived by social media marketing analytics on the current market trends, pricing trends, and customer purchase patterns. This is expected to contribute to the spend growth of the digital analytics market across the key geographies during the forecast period.

In terms of spend growth, North America holds the highest market share and is expected to grow during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for web analytics in the e-commerce industry and social media analytics in the FMCG, travel, and hospitality sectors. The popularity of social media is favoring the adoption of social media analytics across the end-user industries in APAC.

This procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable digital analytics procurement strategy. This digital analytics procurement intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Buyers must evaluate costs associated with tools, maintenance, and upgrades, as the implementation of digital analytics platforms is a long-term investment," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This digital analytics procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play crucial roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Growing demand from the advertising sector will drive the category growth

Use of AaaS will allow buyers to reduce TCO

Report scope snapshot: Digital analytics

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional servicescategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Digital analytics

Category ecosystem

Digital analytics pricing models

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threatof new entrants

Category ecosystem

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category management enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

Category definition

SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories.

