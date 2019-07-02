The Solar Energy Corporation of India has invited bids to set up 1.2 GW of grid-connected solar under the fifth phase of its national interstate transmission system program. The projects - to be established on a build, own, operate basis - will be awarded through e-bidding and a reverse auction with a tariff ceiling of Rs2.65/kWh. Bidding closes on July 31.From pv magazine India. The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has tendered a further 1.2 GW of interstate transmission system connected solar. The central government body will sign 25-year PPAs with successful bidders with a maximum tariff ...

