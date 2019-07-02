Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Kicks Off Munze's 8th Anniversary with "Celebr8" Sale

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced the "Celebr8 Sale" in celebration of the eighth anniversary of their flagship mobile game Munzee . Alongside a number of discounted items is the launch of a new "GR8 QR8" package that will award players Munzee products and exclusive benefits each day for eight days straight.

Pronounced "Great Crate," this limited time package is similar to the Advent Calendar Freeze Tag released as part of Cyber Munzday in 2018 . GR8 QR8s are currently for sale in the Freeze Tag Online Store and will begin awarding gifts on July 8, 2019. At a $25 value, a GR8 QR8 costs $15 and will be for sale until July 5, 2019. It will not be for sale once gifts begin to award. Players won't know what they receive until the day of, but these gifts will include munzee products, exclusive badge achievements, and access to in-game specials and more.

"We had a great response to the Advent and Countdown Calendars last year, so what better way to celebrate eight great years than with eight days of special items," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "This is just the start of a birthday month full of great surprises, sales and specials."

Alongside the GR8 QR8, there are a wide variety of items in the Freeze Tag Online Store on sale for 12% off. Players will be able to enjoy this sale for the first 8 days of the month. You can view the entire collection here: https://store.freezetag.com/collections/celebr8

Freeze Tag has a number of plans for the entire month of birthday celebrations. Players have already been hosting 80s-themed "8zees" birthday events worldwide with many more planned over the next six weeks. The players also have the opportunity to participate in the "QRazy 8's Deploy Challenge" throughout the month of July. Freeze Tag has challenged players to help reach 8,888,888 munzees deployed before the end of the month. Every player who deploys at least eight munzees during the month will earn a number of prizes. Currently 8,786,300 munzees have been deployed since July 1, 2011.

For more information about Munzee's 8th birthday celebrations follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/ .

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them.

