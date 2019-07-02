Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor+Commences+Manufacturing+its+Remediation+Processing+Centers+in+Utah+Opportunity+Zone

Opportunity Zone Designation Brings Enormous Advantages for Investors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Vivakor Inc. (OTC PINK: VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, has commenced manufacturing of its Remediation Processing Centers (RPCs) in a Utah Opportunity Zone, creating an enormous potential tax savings for its investors. The warehouse facility is located in South Salt Lake City, UT, and is currently operated by a qualified opportunity zone company, RPC Design and Manufacturing, LLC.

"The first Remediation Processing Center is well underway, and anticipated to be complete in the next 45 days, where it will be deployed to Eastern Utah to begin immediately in the remediation of oil sands and production of the enormous bituminous materials in that area," stated Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia. "We plan to build more than 30 units over the course of the next 18 months at this facility, with each unit projected to produce 250 barrels of hydrocarbons a day."

Vivakor's RPCs are based on its patent pending technology for remediation and extraction of hydrocarbons from soil material. After having conducted multiple, successful pilots in Eastern Utah, the Company is poised to deploy these units throughout the world, providing a solution to the worlds need for clean and environmentally conscious hydrocarbon extraction. Vivakor operates the RPCs through its VivaVentures Energy Group Inc. division currently operating in Utah and Kuwait.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. ( VIVK ), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

