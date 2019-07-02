KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo+Holdings+Partners+with+C.A.+Fortune+to+Expand+Retail+Opportunities+for+CBD+

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), announced that it has partnered with C.A. Fortune, a leading full-service national consumer products sales and marketing agency focused on lifestyle brand partnerships, to provide viable CBD companies access to large scale, conventional retail channels.

The groundbreaking partnership will be the first large scale go-to-market operation focused on helping compliant CBD brands achieve mass distribution across legal markets in the U.S. The combination of KushCo's extensive network of brands and specific hemp industry knowledge paired together with C.A. Fortune's industry-leading reach into all retail channels, will offer KushCo clients an additional avenue to activate their CBD products.

"One of the challenges of building a national CBD brand is obtaining mass distribution into mainstream retailers across the U.S. and this partnership immediately upgrades the go-to-market plans for CBD brands." said Jason Vegotsky, Chief Revenue Officer and President of KushCo Holdings. "There is no better time to be a part of the KushCo ecosystem. In addition to our unrivaled ancillary product offerings, we are now expanding into value added services, none greater than this partnership, which puts our client's brands in position to dominate mainstream retail."

Since its launch in 1977, C.A. Fortune has grown into a national sales and marketing agency supporting major consumer packaged goods brands. Through its platform, C.A. Fortune works with brands to help them achieve nationwide coverage across the grocery, natural, big box, and e-comm channels.

"Our priority is to help bring long-term growth and value to our customers by elevating brands and positioning them to stand out from the competition. We are excited to partner with KushCo so that the growing CBD industry can have more sustainable and fruitful points of access to conventional, natural and e-retailer channels," added Tyler Lowell, Managing Partner and CEO of C.A. Fortune.

