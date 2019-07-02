PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the dividend record date 02-Jul-2019 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the dividend record date. 1. The type, category, series, and other identifying characteristics of the issuer's securities for which the date as of which persons entitled to exercise rights under them are to be determined has been established: registered ordinary uncertificated shares, the state registration number of the issue of the securities, and the date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-? dated February 22, 2005, ISIN RU000A0JPKH7; the state registration number of the additional issue of the securities, and the date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-?-043D dated August 27, 2018, ISIN RU000A0ZZJY9. 2. The rights assigned under the issuer's securities for which the date as of which persons entitled to exercise them are to be established have been determined: the right to dividends. 3. The date as of which the persons entitled to exercise rights under the issuer's securities are to be determined: July 9, 2019 (the 11th day from the day of the decision on payment of dividends). 4. The date and number of the Minutes of the meeting of the issuer's competent management body at which the decision on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise rights under the issuer's securities are to be determined (the date on which the list of the holders of the issuer's securities is to be drawn up for the purpose of exercising rights under the issuer's securities) or another decision that serves as the grounds for determining said date has been made: Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 18 dated July 02, 2019. 5. Obligations to pay the declared dividends are met by the issuer along with engagement of the organization rendering intermediary services to the issuer: 5.1. Full corporate name, location, INN, OGRN of the entity engaged by the issuer to render intermediary services thereto in the process of fulfillment by the issuer of its obligations to pay the dividends declared for 2018: VTB Registrar Joint-Stock Company (VTB Registrar JSC); 23 Pravdy St., Moscow, 127015; INN 5610083568; OGRN 1045605469744. 5.2. Short description of the intermediary services rendered by the entity engaged by the issuer: rendering services for payment of dividends to the shareholders of RusHydro for the 2018 financial year, including: - in non-cash form, to nominee holders and trustees who are securities market professionals registered in the issuer's shareholder register; - in non-cash form, to legal entities registered in the issuer's shareholder register; - in non-cash form, to individual shareholders, to their bank accounts (details of which are held by the Registrar); - if there is no information on the bank accounts, by money order to individual shareholders registered in the issuer's shareholder register; - services for accounting of paid, unpaid, and refunded dividends. 5.3. The amount (the procedure for determining the amount) of remuneration paid to the entity engaged by the issuer for rendering intermediary services to the issuer in the course of its fulfillment of obligations concerning the issuer's bonds or other securities: - 0.007% of the amount of accrued dividends, to be transferred using the Registrar's services. The issuer has the right to determine the list of shareholders to whom dividends will be transferred independently. The final cost of the Registrar's services is determined based on information on the accrual of dividend amounts to be transferred using the Registrar's services. 5.4. The date of conclusion of the agreement under which the issuer will engage an organization rendering intermediary services to it in the fulfillment of obligations related to the issuer's securities, and if such agreement does not enter into force on the date of its conclusion, as well as the date of its entry into force: the date of conclusion of the agreement is April 10, 2017; the date on which the agreement became effective is April 17, 2017. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.5 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM - MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 495 122-05-55 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

