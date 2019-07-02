PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces accrued income on the Issuer's securities 02-Jul-2019 / 14:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces accrued income on the Issuer's securities. 1. Type, category (class), series, and other identification characteristics of the issuer's securities upon which the yield was accrued: registered ordinary shares, the state registration number of the issue of the securities and the date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-? dated February 22, 2005, ISIN RU000A0JPKH7; the state registration number of the additional issue of the securities and the date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-?-043D dated August 27, 2018, ISIN RU000A0ZZJY9. 2. State registration number of the issue (additional issue) of the issuer's securities and the date of its state registration (ID number of the issue [additional issue] of the issuer's securities and the date of its assignment if, pursuant to the Federal Law on the Securities Market, the issue [additional issue] of the issuer's securities is not subject to state registration): state registration number of the issue of the securities and date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-? dated February 22, 2005; state registration number of the additional issue of the securities and the date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-?-043D dated August 27, 2018. 3. Management body of the issuer making the decision to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares or to establish the amount (procedure for establishing the amount) of interest (coupon) on the issuer's bonds: General Meeting of Shareholders. 4. Date of the decision to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares or to establish the amount (procedure for establishing the amount) of interest (coupon) on the issuer's bonds: June 28, 2019. 5. The date and number of the Minutes of the meeting (session) of the issuer's authorized management body at which the decision to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares or to establish the amount (procedure for establishing the amount) of interest (coupon) on the issuer's bonds has been made if such decision was made by the issuer's management body: Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 18 dated July 02, 2019. 6. Reporting (coupon) period (year, quarter, or beginning and end dates of the respective coupon period) for which dividends on the securities of the issuer are paid: for 2018. 7. Total amount of earnings accrued (payable) on the issuer's securities and the amount of earnings accrued (payable) per each share of the issuer (total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category [type] and the amount of dividends accrued on each share belonging to a certain category [type]): the total amount of dividends accrued on ordinary shares is RUB 15,918,514,454.21; the amount of dividends accrued per ordinary share is RUB 0.0367388. 8. Form of yield payment under the issuer's securities (monetary funds, other property): monetary funds. 9. The date on which the persons entitled to dividends has been determined if the accrued yields on the issuer's securities are dividends on the issuer's shares: July 9, 2019 (the 11th day from the day of the decision on payment of dividends). 2.10. The maturity date of the obligation to pay yields on the issuer's securities (dividends on shares, yield [interest, par value, part of par value] on bonds) and, if the obligation to pay yields on securities is to be fulfilled by the issuer within a certain term (period of time), the expiration date of this term: The dividends payment period for a nominee holder or beneficial owner who is a securities market professional registered in the Company's shareholder register shall not exceed 10 business days (until July 23, 2019), and for other persons registered in the Company's shareholder register, it shall not exceed 25 business days from the date when the persons entitled to dividends are determined (until August 13, 2019). About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.5 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM - MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 495 122-05-55 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. 