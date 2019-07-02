CBD Companies Quickly Expanding Their Global Footprint

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for CBD is on the rise all over the world. All as cannabis-infused products find their way onto the shelves of major retailers, with analysts believing the trend provide a significant catalyst. Piper Jaffray, for example, believes the CBD market alone could be worth up to $100 billion . In addition, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, global spending on cannabis could reach $57 billion by 2027. All as people around the world wake up to the health benefits of cannabis, including the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety, pain, and even chronic issues. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)(TSX:WEED), The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF), Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE:GGB)(OTCQB:GGBXF), and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that its Urban Juve Anti-Aging Serum can now be sold in the European market. A Compliance Certificate has been issued by Biorius, who is acting as Urban Juve's Responsible Person in Europe. Pursuant to EU regulations, Yield Growth retrained Biorius to act as its Responsible Person for Urban Juve, Yield Growth's wholly owned subsidiary that formulates luxury hemp-based skincare products. In order to sell products in the European Union, the Responsible Person must first issue a compliance certificate for each product. After compliance review of each ingredient in the Anti-Aging Serum, including Urban Juve's proprietary hemp root oil, Biorius issued a certificate of compliance, confirming that Urban Juve Anti-Aging Serum can now be sold in the European Market. "This certificate of compliance is a crucial last step towards distribution in European markets," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "We're very much looking forward to introducing high-quality hemp-powered cosmetics to a new consumer base in the European Union."

As previously announced, Yield Growth has already signed a letter of intent with Melorganics Hellas, who will act as the exclusive retail distributor and non-exclusive e-commerce distributor for Urban Juve products in Greece and Cyprus. And as proposed legislation across the European Union continues to bring cannabis closer to the mainstream, high-end cannabis products are gaining in popularity. With a total population over 508 million, the EU represents massive market potential for Urban Juve products.Urban Juve is seeking to obtain compliance certificates for sale in the EU of all 11 of its products currently in the market. Sales of Urban Juve products in Europe are expected to commence in the fall.Read the full Press Release and more for BOSS at: http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-boss

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)(TSX:WEED) received a new license from Health Canada permitting it to grow cannabis at an outdoor site in northern Saskatchewan. Hours after receiving the license, the first cannabis cuttings were planted at a 7 million sq. ft. (160 acres) secure cultivation field in the province, one that is patrolled by drones (kidding - no drones, promise.) The new license expands Canopy Growth's diversified Canadian footprint and complements its existing indoor and greenhouse facilities to provide a leading balance of facilities to produce low cost input materials for value-add products, while ensuring more sophisticated growing operations for in-demand flower products. "Our team has outdoor, at-scale cannabis expertise gained from over a decade of hemp farming experience, including Canopy's 4,000-acre hemp operation executed last year, the extract of which is bolstering our CBD supply for the medical and recreational markets," said Mark Zekulin, President and co-CEO, Canopy Growth. "At this stage in the summer planting season we view this as a pilot and ramp up project for outdoor cannabis cultivation, though the team will do everything it can to deliver low cost yields this year."

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE)(OTCQX:SPRWF) announced the launch of Supreme Heights , an investment platform based in London, UK focused on opportunities in the UK and Europe's CBD health and wellness space. Supreme Heights intends to make strategic investments in and provide support services to differentiated high-growth health and wellness businesses with focused brands and premium CBD offerings. Supreme Cannabis has launched Supreme Heights as a separate entity that will solely address opportunities in the UK and Europe's CBD health and wellness market. Supreme Heights will benefit from Supreme Cannabis' regulatory, product commercialization, supply chain, marketing and capital markets expertise and corporate support services. Supreme Cannabis' management team has immense experience supporting health and wellness companies operating in Canada and international markets. Supreme Heights will draw on the Company's experience launching premium brands.

"The rapidly evolving CBD markets in the UK and Europe present compelling investment opportunities given the promising environments for new health and wellness companies to establish differentiated brands and capture meaningful market share. Supreme Heights is positioned to quickly act on attractive opportunities and establish an early mover advantage in the space," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "Supreme Heights will benefit from our experience launching some of the most premium cannabis brands in Canada and from the strong leadership and the deep industry connections of our UK partners. We look forward to driving value for Supreme Cannabis shareholders through this investment platform."

Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE:GGB)(OTCQB:GGBXF) just announced that it has surpassed 50 Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy shops open in four months. The first Seventh Sense shop opening was announced mid-February, and, since that time, GGB has continued to roll out its Seventh Sense shops at a rapid pace. The Company anticipates opening more than 200 such shops by the end of 2019. Seventh Sense shops retail high-quality botanical therapy CBD-infused personal care and beauty products at affordable prices. The product offering includes over 100 SKUs across bath, body, face, therapeutic, and sleep categories. "This rapid rollout across the U.S. is truly unprecedented," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We expect to open over 200 shops this year and are confident that we are building one of the largest and most valuable distribution networks for CBD."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) announced its plans for the highly-anticipated expansion of the consumer cannabis market into vapes, concentrates, and edibles . The Company is also preparing to launch a national public awareness campaign this fall, educating consumers, provinces and retailers about the safe usage and consumption of these new derivative products. Through a combination of new and enhanced facilities, Aurora intends to produce new, high-quality products across the country in a variety of product categories. Aurora recently entered into a supply agreement with PAX Labs Inc., a leading consumer technology brand in cannabis. With the PAX partnership, the Company will have the market leading PAX Era device to compete in the Closed Loop category and will also launch a new range of vape products, at various price points, targeted to all major consumer markets through both 510 thread cartridges and disposable single-use units.

"Aurora is the world's leading producer of high-quality cannabis and we're ready to introduce high-value product additions to this improved, federally legal market," said the Company's CEO Terry Booth. "From the beginning, we've invested in industry-leading production and distribution technology, and in consumer research to drive products to market that consumers will desire. These things, together with the dynamic partnerships we've entered into on the accessory and technology fronts, position us well for this new market launch in December as per Health Canada's recent regulatory amendments."

