Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Engine Type (Turbofan, Turboprop, Gas Turbine), Material (Composites, Titanium Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Nickel Chromium, Stainless Steel), Component (Thrust Reverser, Aircraft Nacelle), End User (OEM, MRO), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Nacelle is an external aerodynamic structure that houses the aircraft engine. It is connected to the wing or the body of an aircraft through pylon/strut. The aircraft nacelle comprises inlet cowl and fan cowl.

• Thrust reverser is an equipment that enables the deceleration of aircraft by temporarily diverting the engine's thrust so that it is directed forward, rather than backward. These reversers enables to have shorter landing distances and reduces wear on brakes & tires.

• Engine cowling, inlet cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl and exhaust system all together forms the aircraft nacelle system

• The airlines uses the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser as a margin of safety for transport aircraft operations.

Market Overview and Trends

• Ongoing rises in living standards and increases in the number of airport connections within the respective countries and reductions in fares will boost the market for aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

• The increasing importance for aviation safety and initiatives taken for ensuring safe flight further boosts end users segment growth.

• Emerging economies and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, South Korea, China, and India will boost the market in Asia Pacific region. In addition, the commercial airlines in this region are acquiring aircraft in large numbers to meet the increasing demand for air travel around the world.

• Modernization & innovations in aircrafts coupled with emergence of new entrants. The development of new low-drag lightweight nacelles contribute to increasing fuel efficiency of aircraft. This has helped to increase the growth of nacelle and thrust reversers market

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Strong growth passenger and freight has increased the number of aircraft orders globally has increased the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market size

• Increasing commercial aircrafts production with fuel-efficient and noise-reducing nacelles features supplementing to increase market size of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

• Rising research & development activities to minimize weight, drag, and fuel consumption of aircraft has risen the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market share in end user applications.

• Increasing defense expenditure and subsequent demand for new combat aircraft has boosted the growth of aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market for military applications.

• The growth in air travel and subsequent demand for new commercial aircraft worldwide drives the growth of military aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The difficulty in repairing or remolding aircraft nacelles and thrust reversers made from composite materials

• Fluctuation in raw material cost and backlog in existing aircraft deliveries can hamper the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market growth

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is segmented on the engine type, material, component, end user, and geography.



Engine Type

• Turbofan Market, 2019-2029

- Narrow Body Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

- Widebody Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

- Very Large Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

- Regional Transport Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

- Business Jets Market, 2019-2029

• Turboprop Market, 2019-2029

- Military Transport Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

- Ultralight Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Gas Turbine Market, 2019-2029

- Business Helicopter Market, 2019-2029

- Military Transport Helicopter Market, 2019-2029

- Military Attack Helicopter Market, 2019-2029

- Military Light Helicopter Market, 2019-2029

Material

• Composites Market, 2019-2029

• Titanium Alloys Market, 2019-2029

• Aluminum Alloys Market, 2019-2029

• Nickel Chromium Market, 2019-2029

• Stainless Steel Market, 2019-2029

Component

• Thrust Reverser Market, 2019-2029

• Aircraft Nacelle Market, 2019-2029

- Engine Cowl Market, 2019-2029

- Fan Cowl Market, 2019-2029

End User

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• MRO Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.

Bombardier

CKT Aero Engineering Ltd

Ducommun

Esterline Technologies

FACC AG

Franke Industries

GKN

Honeywell

Leonardo S.P.A.

Magellan Aerospace

Nexcelle

Nordam

Power Flow Systems, Inc.

Safran

Senior Aerospace

Spirit Aerosystems Inc.

ThomasNet

Triumph Group

United Technologies Corporation

Woodward, Inc.

