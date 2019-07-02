SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Goods NO. 091/19

The Swiss Chemical Risk Reduction Ordinance (ORRChem) is a comprehensive piece of legislation governing the management of substances on their own, in mixtures and in articles.

First published in May 2005, the ORRChem is in part based on several pieces of EU legislation and has been revised on several occasions. These include, inter alia, the following:

Regulation (EC) 1907/2006 'Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH)'

Regulation (EC) 1223/2009 'Classification, Labeling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures'

Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS II Directive)

Directive 2006/66/EC (Battery Directive)

Directive 94/62/EC (Packaging Directive)

The ORRChem contains four Chapters and two Annexes for the management of chemicals:

Chapter 1 'General Provisions'

Chapter 2 'Use of Substances, Preparations and Articles'

Chapter 3 'Enforcement'

Chapter 4 'Final Provisions'

Annex 1 'Provisions Relating to Specific Substances'

Annex 2 'Provisions Relating to Groups of Preparations and Articles'

The restrictions and prohibitions in Chapter 2 on the use of specific substances, preparations and articles, together with exemptions, are regulated in Annexes 1 and 2.

In May 2019, the World Trade Organization circulated a notification announcing Switzerland's intention to amend its ORRChem (Safeguard 72/19 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/05/safeguards-07219-switzerland-proposes-to-align-its-orrchem-with-eu-reach)). This was, in part, to align with many of provisions from Annex XVII of REACH.

Switzerland has published amendment of April 17, 2019 to strengthen its ORRChem (https://www.admin.ch/opc/en/classified-compilation/20021520/index.html). This comprehensive revision, in French (https://www.admin.ch/opc/fr/official-compilation/2019/1495.pdf), German (https://www.admin.ch/opc/de/official-compilation/2019/1495.pdf) and Italian (https://www.admin.ch/opc/it/official-compilation/2019/1495.pdf), contains many of the provisions from the newly added restrictions to Annex XVII of REACH in the European Union (EU). Some of these provisions include:

Nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs, entry 46a to Annex XVII of REACH (https://echa.europa.eu/documents/10162/7dcd73a4-e80d-47c5-ba0a-a5f4361bf4b1), Safeguard 23/16 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2016/02/safeguards-02316-european-commission-publishes-regulation-on-the-restriction-of-npes))

Bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), dibutyl phthalate (DBP), benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) and diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) (entry 51 (https://echa.europa.eu/documents/10162/aaa92146-a005-1dc2-debe-93c80b57c5ee), Safeguard 2/19 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/safeguards-00219-eu-expands-restriction-of-phthalates-under-reach))

Bisphenol A (entry 66 (https://echa.europa.eu/documents/10162/370b5de7-9507-f1b4-edc6-80ef2e5cd781), Safeguard 194/16 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2016/12/safeguards-19416-eu-regulates-bpa-in-thermal-paper-under-reach))

Decabromodiphenyl ether (Deca-BDE, entry 67 (https://echa.europa.eu/documents/10162/0d9bd23d-2898-a370-cb21-96be34fe2cda), Safeguard 27/17 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2017/02/safeguards-02717-eu-regulates-deca-bde-under-reach))

Perfluorooctanoic acid, its salts and related substances (entry 68 (https://echa.europa.eu/documents/10162/7a04b630-e00a-a9c5-bc85-0de793f6643c), Safeguard 97/17 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2017/06/safeguards-09717-eu-regulates-pfoa-and-related-substances-under-reach))

Methanol (entry 69 (https://echa.europa.eu/documents/10162/a8e79557-a434-0f1c-3daa-1c268e2e8ea8))

Octamethycyclotetrasiloxane (D4) and Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) (entry 70 (https://echa.europa.eu/documents/10162/50e79685-efaf-ac9a-4acb-d8be3f0e9ddc), Safeguard 12/16 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/01/safeguards-01218-europe-restricts-the-use-of-d4-and-d5-in-wash-off-cosmetic-products))

The revision also amended the existing Swiss regulation on fluorinated greenhouse gases in relation to Ozone Depleting Substances (ODSs).

This amendment entered into force on June 1, 2019. Certain provisions/restrictions in the amendment will become effective between December 1, 2019 and June 1, 2024.

Major highlights of the amendment for restricted substances are summarized in Table 1.

Ordinance on the Reduction of Risks Associated with the use of Particularly Dangerous Substances, Preparations and Articles (ORRChem)

Amendment of April 17, 2019

Section Substance Scope Requirement Effective Date Annex 1.8 NPEs Textile fibers, semi-finished or finished textile products that can be cleaned with water = 0.01% June 1, 2022 Annex 1.9 Deca-BDE Used in the manufacture of or placed on the market: As a constituent of another substance

In a mixture

In an article Prohibited* December 1, 2019 Annex 1.10

BPA and BPS

Thermal paper

= 0.02% each

June 1, 2020

Annex 1.16

PFOA, its salts and related substances

Manufacture, place on the market or use of substances

Prohibited

June 1, 2021

Constituent of another substance

Mixture

Articles or parts thereof = 25 ppb for PFOA and its salts = 1,000 ppb for PFOA-related substances June 1, 2021**

Annex 1.16

Fluoroalkyl-

silanols and their derivatives



Sprays

Mixtures for spray refills = 2 ppb

December 1, 2020

Annex 1.18

DEHP, DBP, BBP and DIBP

Plasticized materials in articles***

= 0.1%

July 7, 2020

Annex 2.2

D4 and D5

Wash-off cosmetic products

= 0.1% each

June 1, 2021

Annex 2.3

Methanol

Windscreen washing or defrosting fluids

= 0.6%

June 1, 2019

*Unless presence is an unavoidable impurity

** Certain articles have different effective dates

*** Certain exemptions apply

Table 1

It is interesting to note the following differences between Switzerland and Annex XVII of EU REACH:

ORRChem restricts both BPA and bisphenol S (BPS) in thermal paper whereas the EU restricts only BPA

ORRChem prohibits Deca-BDE in articles unless its presence is an unavoidable impurity whereas the EU restricts the same substance in articles to less than 0.1% without the exemption of unavoidable impurities

