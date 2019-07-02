BANGI, Inc.: Cannabis Real Estate Firm Bangi Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to BNGI

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / BANGI,Inc. (OTC PINK: COBI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis and hemp farms, today announced that the Financial Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved the Company's request to change its OTC ticker symbol to "BNGI", effective as of the opening of market trading on July 3, 2019. The previous trading symbol was "COBI". There is no action required by our current shareholders with this change.

"The change of our ticker symbol to "BNGI" takes us one step closer to finalizing our corporate transition to BANGI following our reverse merger with Compass Biotechnologies, Inc. late last year," said Rick Shykora, Interim Chief Executive Officer of BANGI, Inc. "The last step which will be the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer will officially finalize our reverse merger and enable us to implement the growth strategy our loyal shareholders have been patiently waiting for since investing in our company and vision. With our public company presence now fully aligned to our corporate brand, we look forward to updating the investment community with a number of exciting developments at BANGI that are designed to build both our company and shareholder base," concluded Mr. Shykora.

For additional information about BANGI, please visit www.bangistock.com.

About BANGI, Inc. [OTC: COBI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as aresult of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Bill Miller

Senior VP, Investor Relations

833-BANGINC

Rick Shykora

Interim CEO

833-BANGINC

SOURCE: BANGI, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550594/Cannabis-Real-Estate-Firm-Bangi-Inc-Announces-Ticker-Symbol-Change-to-BNGI