Scalefusion Introduces BYOD Management for iOS and macOS Devices

PUNE, India, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its Enterprise Mobility Management solution, now supports BYOD management for iOS and Mac devices.

With Scalefusion BYOD management, IT teams can now effectively manage employee-owned iOS and Mac devices at work through easy user enrollment, secure policy deployment, and seamless application management.

According to Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP - Mobility at ProMobi Technologies, "This extended capability adds more value to Scalefusion in positioning itself as a multi-platform EMM solution for diverse device and deployment types. With the growing prominence of BYOD as a policy in most companies & the eagerness of modern employees to use their iOS and Mac devices for work due to the enriched user experience and the convenience offered by device familiarity, extending BYO management is a need of the hour."

The key functionalities of this new offering will include the following benefits:

Quick and easy device enrolment.

Simplified configuration of company policies and essential settings such as WiFi.

Seamless application management for publishing enterprise and business-specific apps and books to drive resource availability on employee-owned devices.

Protection against data-breach by disabling users from taking screenshots.

Work data settings that restrict the corporate data flow between work and personal apps.

Securing corporate data without accessing personal data to maintain employee data privacy.

Scalefusion BYOD management for iOS and Mac devices successfully enables employees to use their preferred devices for work without impacting personal apps and data. Companies can drive employee productivity while securing business resources on employee-owned devices with Scalefusion.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Enterprise Mobility Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion EMM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

More than 4500 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

