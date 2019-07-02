Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Receives $550,000 Contract from Real Estate Management Company

-And 6-Year Recurring Software and Maintenance Revenues-

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. ( CSE: KNR , OTCQB: KNRLF , FSE:1K8 ) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected to provide a turn-key energy management installation with a value of approximately $550,000. In addition, the Company has received a 6-year contract for approximately $24,000 per annum to manage, monitor and maintain the energy system in real-time.

Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy stated, "This is a new customer win for Kontrol and we are excited about this order and the potential for future business with the customer. We were able to win the new business using our proprietary energy management software to drive the installation of a new boiler system that will provide the customer with significant energy savings and real-time energy management. In the process we were able to shrink the customers energy footprint and improve their facilities management."

Due to industry competitive purposes, the customer which operates a portfolio of multi-residential properties, in Canada, will remain confidential. The installation will begin in Q3 2019 and be completed by Q4 2019.

Mr. Ghezzi further stated, "This energy installation is good example of how we are now able to cross-sell opportunities across our operating platform by combining our energy management software and retrofit services. Cross-selling to drive organic growth is a key strategic objective for Kontrol. Our energy management software not only drives new retrofit opportunities, but also forms the basis of our ongoing recurring management and maintenance program."

Working with Kontrol, the new customer will save approximately $1 Million in energy costs over the next 7 years and reduce their overall building emissions. In addition, their energy assets will be monitored and managed in real-time with the goal of maximizing energy savings, improving facilities management and overall building performance.

