Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - Empress Resources (TSXV: EMPX) is one of the latest new listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, having previously traded as Cipher Resources, under the symbol "CIFR".

Empress is focused on building a portfolio of investment opportunities in precious and base metal mining companies, concentrating on finding partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital.

Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and CEO, stated: "The new name of Empress Resources Corp. complements our plans to move the Company forward and aggressively pursue investment opportunities in precious and base metals mining companies and build a strong portfolio of mineral assets. With the clear intent to streamline and focus the Company, there have been several management and director changes recently. I look forward to working closely with the newly configured board and management team to implement our strategic plans and create value for our shareholders."

Empress will bring a focused, financially disciplined approach to invest in these cost-effective operations with strong experienced management teams and excellent exploration potential. Empress will focus on streams and royalties but may employ other investment instruments, including equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrant and options, net profits interests and other hybrid instruments.

The management team is supported in these efforts by its significant shareholders Endeavour Financial (www.endeavourfinancial.com) and Terra Capital (www.terracapital.com.au).

Celebrating 30 years, Endeavour Financial specializes in the junior to mid-tier markets having advised clients on over 80 M&A and related financing transactions valued at over US$28 billion over a 30-year period.

Terra Capital is a specialist investment manager with a proven track record of performance, a focus on risk management and with a management team that is strongly aligned with investors. Terra Capital launched the Natural Resource Fund in 2010 and the Emerging Companies Fund in January 2016.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.EmpressResources.com, contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and CEO, at 604-331-2080 or email info@empressresources.com.

