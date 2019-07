Although FY19 revenue was below expectations, it was offset by higher than expected margins in the water supply business and a lower tax charge, allowing EPS to beat our forecast. China Water Affairs Group's (CWA's) 2013-19 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in EPS now stands at over 27% and the group remains positive about its prospects. The current rating is undemanding for a company with CWA's growth prospects.

