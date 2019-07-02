sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,50 Euro		-0,50
-0,96 %
WKN: A0J381 ISIN: US92932M1018 Ticker-Symbol: W9N 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,00
52,50
16:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WNS HOLDINGS LIMITED51,50-0,96 %
FN Beta