The global automotive diesel filter market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high vulnerability of diesel engine fuel systems. Diesel engines are more prone to dirt and water particles than gasoline engines. Water content in diesel fuel, which causes microbial contamination, can disturb the flow of fuel to the engine, thereby effecting its efficiency. Also, adequate protection is necessary for the internal combustion engine before the fuel reaches the combustion chamber. This necessitates the use of diesel filters in automotive diesel engines. Thus, the high vulnerability of diesel engine fuel systems has compelled vehicle manufacturers to design robust and efficient diesel engine fuel systems. Diesel powered vehicles, as a result, are fitted with two diesel fuel filters (primary and secondary). As a result, such factors are expected to drive the global automotive diesel filter market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of diesel filter with a multi-stage filtration process will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automotive diesel filter market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global automotive diesel filter market: Development of diesel filter with a multi-stage filtration process

Stringent environment regulations, the growing focus on energy saving methodologies, the need for sustainability, and green energy initiatives are expected to have a strong impact on fuel filter technology. Moreover, with the increasing demand for clean fuel for combustion, fuel filter manufacturers are seen developing filters with coalescing filtration media that uses three distinct stages of the filtration process. This type of fuel filter reduces automotive component damage and maintenance costs and helps in eliminating unplanned vehicle downtime. Such developments in fuel filters are expected to have a positive impact on the global automotive diesel filter market in the near future.

"Apart from the development of diesel filter with multi-stage filtration process, the increasing preference for environment-friendly fuel filters is another factor that is expected to boost the market growth. Currently, a reduction in the use of raw materials in the production process, reducing waste diming production service and maintenance work, and appropriate disposal method are a few of the guidelines that are being extensively followed by several manufacturers. As a result, several automotive filter companies have started manufacturing environment-friendly automotive filters by eliminating the use of metal components in filter elements. Thus, such initiatives by manufacturers are expected to boost the market growth of automotive diesel filters during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global automotive diesel filter market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive diesel filter market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region has led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to rising demand for HCVs especially heavy-duty trucks in China and India.

