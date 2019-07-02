Food Processing Suppliers Association: The Butcher's Guild Makes its Debut at Process Expo

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced that The Butcher's Guild will be joining PROCESS EXPO 2019, taking place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place. Not only will The Butcher's Guild be on the PROCESS EXPO floor as an exhibitor, the organization will participate in the show on a number of levels in an effort to raise awareness of its mission and address important topics pertaining to today's meat industry.

Such participation will include butchering demonstrations on the PROCESS EXPO show floor by members of Team USA who will be participating in the 2020 World Butchers Challenge. Additionally, Tia Holmes, co-founder and President of The Butcher's Guild will offer a session as part of the PROCESS EXPO U educational program, Marketing & Rebranding for the Small and Mid-Sized Meat Processor, designed to help these companies stay relevant and visible with practical, daily systems to keep their brand fresh and customers aware of them.

"This is an exciting opportunity for PROCESS EXPO because The Butcher's Guild brings in a completely different perspective of the meat industry thanks to its high quality artisanry," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "In effect, our attendees will be getting a sneak-peak at some of the talent that will be on display at next year's World Butcher's Challenge in Sacramento, the most prestigious butchery competition in the world. Additionally, the re-branding session will be particularly helpful to our meat processor audience that is interested in reaching a new audience with their products and taking advantage of new opportunities in the marketplace."

"It makes a lot of sense for FPSA and PROCESS EXPO to collaborate with the Butcher's Guild," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "In our discussions, we have discovered many similar interests including promoting our industry as a vibrant and attractive career path to dedicated young people. Just like so many industries today, we have seen the retirement of baby-boomers having a significant impact on our industry's ability to meet the growing demand of their products. Just as we are trying to raise our profile with this important audience, we are also hoping to provide more exposure for The Butcher's Guild by way of the butchering demonstrations and Tia's rebranding session, for the same purposes."

"I am passionate about connecting with business professionals and helping them create powerful brands that not only stand out but express the unique genius of the business and its owners," said Tia Holmes, co-founder and President of the Butcher's Guild. "For the Butcher's Guild, this is an opportunity for us to connect with deeper facets of the industry and show what we have to offer in membership and within our community."

The Team USA Butchering demonstrations will be an integral part of the PROCESS EXPO show floor activities program and take place on October 9 and 10. Additionally, Tia Holmes session will take place on October 9th. As with all show floor activities, the butchering demonstrations are included in the cost of registration.

To register for the show or for more information on attending, please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

