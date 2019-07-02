Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals Begins Drilling as Part of 2019 Exploration Program at Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSX-V: OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2019 exploration season at its Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation.

Highlights:

Drilling, as Stage 1 (3,500 meters of drilling) of the 2019 exploration programme, started at Zone 23 to be continued at Peak Klyuchi, Kozie and Klyuchi West domains

Stage 1 will also test previously undrilled occurrences

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk, Director of Exploration of Orsu commented: "We started drilling at the potential western extension of Zone 23 that contains the largest part of the maiden Sergeevskoe resource announced in April 2019. The priority for Stage 1 of the 2019 exploration programme is to expand the mineralized envelope and to test previously undrilled occurrences."

Orsu has commenced its previously announced 3500 m drilling and 3000 m trenching programme at Sergeevskoe (see press release May 14, 2019). In 2019, the Company will expand its activity into other parts of the 7.6 square km Sergeevskoe license. These activities will include drill testing of the Sergeeva and Pridorozhnoe occurrences (Figure 1) beyond the one square km area of the focus in 2017-18.

The Company will further test additional targets within the area of the Inferred mineral resource (see press release April 17, 2019; Figure 2). This part of the programme will focus on deeper parts of Klyuchi West, Intermediate and Zone 23 domains. Although drilling started at the western extension of Zone 23, the 2019 programme will also test the area to the north of Kozie, where mineralized veins were outlined at the extent of drilling, which did not constrain the northern limit of the mineralized envelopes.



Figure 1. An outline of the 7.6 sq km Sergeevskoe license area with location of principal gold prospects and adjacent Klyuchevskoe open pit. The area of 2017-18 exploration works is shown in red. (To view the full-size image, please click here)



Figure 2. Plan view of the maiden Mineral Resource block model at Sergeevskoe and exploration targets at its western and northwestern extension. Grey-blue colours depict mineralized intercepts in the historical holes. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Qualified Person

Alexander Yakubchuk, the Company's Director of Exploration, Ph.D., MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the exploration information disclosures contained in this press release.

