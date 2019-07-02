British Franchise Association: bfa & ITN Productions Launch Landmark Programme

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / New programme titled 'Franchising the Next Generation' explores why a franchise is a career choice with great potential.

The British Franchise Association and ITN Productions Industry News have co-produced a news and current affairs-style programme 'Franchising the Next Generation', exploring the value of franchising, highlighting the people behind the success stories and demonstrating why investing in a franchise is a career choice with great potential for new talent.

Presented by national newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky OBE, 'Franchising the Next Generation' reveals the positive impact franchising has on individuals, business, society and the economy. The programme addresses what franchising is and how they operate, highlights how the bfa is supporting franchising in the UK and explores the latest emerging trends. The programme also demonstrates how young entrepreneurs looking to start their first business can become part of this growing success story with the added advantage of the support of a franchisor.

Franchising continues to go from strength to strength as more people than ever discover the benefits of the franchising model. With modern franchising ranging from multi-national brands to home-based operations, the opportunities open to potential franchisees are enormous. The franchising industry contributes £17.2 billion to UK plc and employs 710,000 people, half of whom are in full-time employment. There are 48,600 franchise outlets, 93% of which are profitable.

Franchising the Next Generation will form part of an extensive communications campaign featuring bfa's members and professional partners, as well as journalists, writers, bloggers and relevant government departments.

Pip Wilkins, QFP, Chief Executive of the bfa said: "The industry continues to present strong growth. However, the association wants to ensure that this is sustainable through education and support of ethical franchising. Our partnership with ITN Productions is now in its second year and we are excited to launch with a programme showcasing the opportunities that franchising can bring to both businesses looking to grow and investors looking to build their own franchise unit."

Vicki Clubley, Interim Head of ITN Productions Industry News, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with the bfa to produce a programme highlighting the value of franchising. We hope the content will educate people on how franchises actually work, as well as attract the younger generation to take franchising into their hearts."

The programme features key industry interviews and news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles from the following leading organisations:

· ActionCOACH

· Cash Converters

· bfa Franchise Training Academy

· Driving Miss Daisy

· Angela's Swim School

Franchising the Next Generation can be downloaded and freely used here.

You can also view the videos with descriptions on the bfa website here.

