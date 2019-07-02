The global unicompartmental knee prostheses market is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the advances in unicompartmental knee prostheses. The market is witnessing significant advances in UKR surgeries in terms of fixation techniques, surgical techniques, and instrumentation. One of the major advances in the development of patient-specific knee implants, which has fueled the adoption of unicompartmental knee prostheses across the globe. These implants have lower contact stresses and more uniform stress distribution at the tibiofemoral joint than conventional implants. The use of computer navigation and robotic-assisted systems have also significantly improved the surgical outcomes of UKR procedures. Furthermore, many manufacturers have increased their investments in R&D for the development of technologically advanced unicompartmental knee prostheses. Thus, such product launches are expected to increase the demand for acetabular implants, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global unicompartmental knee prostheses market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising focus on MI UKR surgeries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global unicompartmental knee prostheses market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global unicompartmental knee prostheses market: Rising focus on MI UKR surgeries

Earlier, UKR were performed with traditional incisions used during TKR procedures. However, at present, there is an increasing focus on the use of MI PKR. It is a surgical technique that allows a UKR to be inserted through a small incision with minimum damage to the surrounding muscles and tendons around the knee. The smaller incision size and the MI nature of the surgical approach allow patients to recover from the mini knee procedure much more quickly. Patients experience lesser bleeding, trauma, and pain than conventional knee replacement procedures. Furthermore, MI approaches offer other benefits such as faster postoperative recovery, lesser expenses, and shorter hospitalization time. Owing to these benefits, the demand for MI UKR surgeries is increasing across the world.

"Apart from the rising focus on MI UKR surgeries, the increasing use of computer navigation and robotic assistance in UKR surgeries and the increasing use of 3D printing technology in UKR are some other major factors that are expected to drive market growth further, during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global unicompartmental knee prostheses market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global unicompartmental knee prostheses market by product (MB prostheses and FB prostheses) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the huge unmet need for quality healthcare and the rising government initiative to improve healthcare infrastructure in the region.

