Opens new Glasgow office and announces customer momentum amid company's strongest quarter ever recorded

ScienceLogic, a leader in context-infused AIOps for multi-cloud management, today announced the opening of a new office in Glasgow, Scotland. This growth is driven by the region's MSPs seeking to offer comprehensive managed services to enterprises undergoing large-scale digital transformation requiring modern operations solutions. ScienceLogic's new office will enable the company to expand and further support its growing customer base in EMEA as MSPs and large enterprises continue to adopt AIOps.

"Enterprises and MSPs serving them are evolving ITOps as business enablers built on speed and agility. A dependence on legacy product suites, organizational data-silos and stifling economic models amid a widening skills gap will seal the fate of enterprises who fail to modernize. Cutting-edge, flexible business models that innovate early and often have an advantage in delivering enhanced, resilient digital experiences to customers," said Dave Link, founder and CEO of ScienceLogic. "Fortunately, the criticality of advanced tool sets with an AIOps narrative is taking hold in EMEA, which we are seeing in terms of fueled demand. This strategic investment is intended to serve as a beacon for organizations leading digital transformation in Europe."

Over the last two years, ScienceLogic's business in EMEA has grown almost 40% year over year. This expansion serves to capture and support regional demand amid the company's strongest quarter ever recorded. The contact centre in Glasgow will become the hub of business development operations in EMEA and bring additional jobs to the area.

"Europe is one of the fastest growing regions for ScienceLogic's business. This growth indicates a strong regional demand and has compelled us to invest ahead of the curve," said Clive Spanswick, VP of EMEA at ScienceLogic. "Our new business development contact centre in Glasgow backs our commitment to deliver tangible business growth to our enterprise and MSP partners, which underpins the support they need for great outcomes."

Softcat, one of the UK's most exciting and high growth IT sourcing managed service providers and one of ScienceLogic's most recent EMEA-based customers, had this to say when asked to comment about the expansion in Glasgow:

"Softcat is adding a range of new monitoring and visibility services to our portfolio that are underpinned by ScienceLogic," stated James Hunnybourne, Head of Solution Sales at Softcat. "We want to offer our customers the best value and choice from the most innovative sources. ScienceLogic's' investments here in Europe strengthen this narrative which we anticipate will translate into successful customer outcomes."

ScienceLogic was recently named an AIOps market leader by Research in Action, a market research firm based in Germany. This evaluation was based on customer and vendor feedback as well as opinion from globally recognized former Forrester Vice President and Research Director, Eveline Oehrlich. To download the full report, please click here.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its solution sees everything across multi-clouds and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic's technology was designed for the rigorous security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world's largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises. https://sciencelogic.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005437/en/

Contacts:

Sage Communications (for ScienceLogic)

Brian Kelley

703-533-1618

bkelley@aboutsage.com