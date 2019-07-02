Newly-released Trinity Delivers Significant Upgrades to Security and Ease-of-Use, With Extensive Auditing by Global Cybersecurity Firm SixGen and Accessec

IOTA Foundation, a non-profit foundation focused on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and open-source ecosystem development, today announced the release of Trinity, a secure software wallet for IOTA tokens, developed by the IOTA Foundation. With over $1.8 billion of IOTA transacted and over 160,000 downloads across platforms, the Trinity wallet has already been used widely in beta. The full release of the Trinity wallet is now available for mobile and desktop platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android.

Trinity delivers a host of new features that greatly simplify IOTA token storage, with best-in-class security measures and considerable customizability. The application has been thoroughly reviewed in an extensive auditing process by world-leading cybersecurity firms SixGen and Accessec. The most recent audit report can be downloaded here. Designed to accommodate all levels of experience, Trinity enables users to send, receive and store IOTA tokens with ease.

"Our industry-leading wallet, Trinity, delivers on IOTA's goal to provide secure, accessible and community-driven token storage for the international cryptocurrency marketplace," said Dominik Schiener, co-founder, IOTA Foundation. "We have partnered with our IOTA community to ensure we are addressing the cryptocurrency market's needs with the utmost levels of excellence."

"We are happy to bring our commitment to rigorous security testing and superior wallet security to the IOTA Foundation's Trinity wallet," said Ethan Dietrich, CEO, SixGen. "It is clear the Trinity team takes security very seriously and has applied best practices throughout the wallet's development. SixGen's in-depth review and testing ensures users can store and send tokens with confidence and peace of mind."

TRINITY WALLET FEATURES:

Ease of use: Trinity is designed for new and advanced users alike, with an intuitive design and easy-to-use features.

Hardware wallet compatibility: Trinity is compatible with the Ledger Nano S, X and Blue hardware wallets. When used in conjunction, Trinity and Ledger provide unparalleled security for storing and accessing your IOTA tokens.

Community-sourced design: Trinity delivers bespoke features and innovative design thanks to input and contributions from IOTA's expert user community.

Secure SeedVault digital backup: Trinity uses the recognized security standards of Keepass for encrypted seed backup and features strong multi-level encryption.

Global language support: Trinity has been translated into 25 languages for international accessibility, including English, French, German, Chinese, Hindi, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and others.

QR scanning and deep linking: Trinity offers secure and convenient features for prefilling transaction information, streamlining peer-to-peer address exchange and IOTA-based E-commerce.

Biometric authentication: An additional security and convenience layer, Biometric authentication provides peace of mind and control when authorizing transfers and unlocking the mobile wallet.

Price graphing and fiat conversion rates: Trinity gives users the ability to track price and market changes and easily transact IOTA in fiat equivalents.

Theme customization: Trinity users can make the wallet their own with a selection of themes.

Node quorum: Trinity queries multiple sources to verify the integrity of network-related information, delivering first-class networking security.

Automatic node management: Trinity offers automated node management to ensure an uninterrupted connection to the Tangle, IOTA's alternative solution to blockchain.

For more information and to download the Trinity wallet, visit: https://trinity.iota.org/

About IOTA Foundation

IOTA is a global not-for-profit foundation incorporated and headquartered in Germany. The IOTA Foundation's mission is to support the research and development of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT), including the IOTA Tangle. The Foundation encourages the education and adoption of distributed ledger technologies through the creation of ecosystems and the standardization of these new protocols.

The IOTA Tangle moves beyond blockchain by providing the world's first scalable, feeless and fully-decentralized distributed ledger technology. The Tangle uses its own unique technology to solve three fundamental problems with blockchain technology: high fees, scaling and centralization. It is an open-source protocol connecting the human economy with the machine economy by facilitating novel Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions, including secure data transfer, fee-less micropayments, and secure access control for devices.

Visit www.iota.org for more information. Follow IOTA on Twitter: @iotatoken and YouTube: IOTA Foundation.

