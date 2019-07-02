CNH Industrial N.V.: Fitch Ratings improves CNH Industrial's Outlook to Positive

London, July 2, 2019



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on July 2, 2019, Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has improved the Outlook of CNH Industrial N.V. to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-'.

