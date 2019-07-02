sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V.: Fitch Ratings improves CNH Industrial's Outlook to Positive

London, July 2, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on July 2, 2019, Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has improved the Outlook of CNH Industrial N.V. to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-'.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20190702_PR_CNH_Industrial_Fitch (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d79f4d6-54b0-467c-949e-340e94ca75e7)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

