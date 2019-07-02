The global software-defined compute market is expected to post a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the introduction of cloud-native applications. A cloud-native application leverages the power of cloud computing models to reduce the risks in deployments and increases the flexibility, speed, and quality of services. Cloud-native applications are designed for both on-premises and cloud platforms. Most traditional applications are server-centric, whereas cloud-native applications are container-specific. The container technology leverages the operating system virtualization process to allocate the compute resources for different applications besides ensuring application security and isolation. Therefore, enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-native applications, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the emergence of software-defined data centers (SDDCs) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global software-defined compute market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global software-defined compute market: Emergence of software-defined data centers (SDDCs)

Software-defined data centers (SDDCs) are gaining immense popularity across the world, mainly because they allow enterprises to virtualize infrastructure resources such as compute, storage, security, and network. This further enables enterprises to manage IT infrastructure using software by adding an abstraction that automates infrastructure management. Therefore, a growing number of enterprises are inclining toward adopting software-defined data centers, which will fuel the growth of the global software-defined compute market during the forecast period.

"Since the demand for high bandwidths is increasing, and even a minor outage creating hefty losses for enterprises, the adoption of software-defined data centers is increasing. Moreover, data center solution providers are also partnering with the vendors in the global software-defined compute market to harness the potential of software-defined solutions. Therefore, over the forecast period, enterprises will continue to harness the power of SDDC solutions, thereby driving market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global software-defined compute market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global software-defined compute market by type (cloud system software, virtual machine software, and container infrastructure software) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Geographically, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region of the global software-defined compute market during the forecast period. The growth of software-defined compute market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing data center investments by hyperscalers, colocation data center providers, and communication service providers. The unprecedented demand for bandwidth from content and digital media as well as the adoption of cloud and IT solutions are some of the key factors driving the data center investments in APAC.

