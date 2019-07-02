Following the success of its Data-Driven B2B Digital Media offer dedicated to audience targeting of corporate decision-makers and managers, NetMedia Group, the leading B2B media group in Europe, has continued to innovate and has just launched its new Data-Driven offering aimed at IT and innovation actors for businesses.

Expanded B2B Data offering with higher levels of performance

Through its cutting-edge IT information portals (Silicon.fr and ITespresso.fr) and its specialized IT offering covering the major challenges faced by businesses in terms of Technological and Innovation (IA, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Blockchain and IOT), advertisers now have access to all types of IT audience profiles and decision-makers for IT equipment in small and medium-sized businesses as well as in large groups

In a highly competitive market where the persons responsible for IT procurement are increasingly in demand, it becomes crucial for advertisers to have the means to reach their targets with 100% B2B audience planning on desktops as well as via mobile. In order to achieve this goal, NetMedia Group now makes available its existing 200 socio-professional, semantic and behavioral criteria collected via its CRM data browsing

Through its DMP technology and developments in the field of IA, Weborama, the Data Science group and market leader in Europe, provides support to NetMedia Group by strengthening its data-driven strategy through its capacity to increase its customers' media performance as well as the reach on target and ROI advertisers.

About NetMedia Group:

NetMedia Group is a B2B media group located in five countries across Europe; it employs nearly 150 staff members and has a turnover exceeding 20 million euros. The Group relies on 15 recognized brands including Marketing, Business Manager, ActionCo, Purchasing Decision Making, Daf Mag, Silicon, ITespresso. Each month it brings together nearly 4.5 million unique visitors on its platforms.

For more information: https://www.netmedia.group

About Weborama:

Weborama is an international player in Semantic Artificial Intelligence providing support to companies through its technologies and know-how in consumer-based scientific knowledge. Weborama provides customized, effective, relatively non-intrusive and competitive solutions. These solutions are based on several proprietary technologies powered by one of the most sophisticated behavioral databases in the world: 1.3 billion qualified anonymous profiles owing to a unique Data Science combining Automatic Language Processing and machine learning.

For more information: https://weborama.com/

