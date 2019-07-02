The capacity is made up of two 50 MW projects, one of which made the deadline to connect before Sunday and benefit from Vietnam's generous feed-in tariff. Though the fixed payment has now expired, the market could continue to develop thanks to high energy demand and excellent irradiation.As the Vietnamese solar market continued to gain momentum - at least until the weekend - announcements of new projects keep pouring in. Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power has achieved commercial operation of its Vinh Hao 6 Solar project in the province of Binh Thuan and inverter maker SMA said it has inked a contract ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...