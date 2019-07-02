Regulatory News:
As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP)to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2019, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 8,350 shares;
- 1,574,841.23 euros in cash.
At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2018, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 19,300 shares;
- 481,442.68 euros in cash.
During the period from 01/01/2019 to 30/06/2019 the following transactions were executed:
- 1,453 purchase transactions
- 1,555 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 73,612 shares and 7,338,254.40 euros purchased
- 84,562 shares et 8,431,651.95 euros sold
At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 0 shares;
- 180,000 euros in cash.
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005466/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16
Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon Simon Zaks
caroline.simon@image7.fr szaks@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65 +33.1.53.70.74.63