As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP)to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2019, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

8,350 shares;

1,574,841.23 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2018, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

19,300 shares;

481,442.68 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/01/2019 to 30/06/2019 the following transactions were executed:

1,453 purchase transactions

1,555 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

73,612 shares and 7,338,254.40 euros purchased

84,562 shares et 8,431,651.95 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

