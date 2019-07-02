Regulatory News:

ITESOFT, the French leader in business process automation solutions, and Prodware (Paris:ALPRO), publisher and integrator of business solutions and Microsoft Dynamics strategic partner, announce the signing of a partnership to strengthen their offer and their leadership in the electronic billing market and supplier relationships in Microsoft environments.

Procure-to-Pay, a complete supply chain that encompasses the entire purchasing process from order to cash, has become a strategic challenge and a new lever for business efficiency. To solve issues of productivity, regulatory compliance (payment deadlines, reliable audit trails, ...) but also performance management and fight against fraud, the dematerialization of Procure to Pay processes is the #1 tool supported by organizations in their process of digital transformation of financial processes (source: Barometer Future of Finance 2019)

In order to meet these strong expectations, ITESOFT, expert in the digitalization of supplier relationships and electronic billing (15 years of experience with more than 300 clients including Carambar Co, Club Med ...), wanted to rely on technologies offering the best level of automation while being perfectly connected to the organization's information system including ERP. Therefore ITESOFT has entrusted Prodware, leading publisher and integrator of Microsoft ERP, with the realization of the integration of its ITESOFT Streamline for Invoices offer for vendor electronic billing in Microsoft Dynamics NAV Business Central environment with his clients.

Streamline for Invoices is the most scalable and secure invoice processing solution in new generation SaaS mode. It capitalizes on ITESOFT's advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, an optimal use of the Cloud through a single shared provider-based concept and exclusive fraud detection functions. It offers unparalleled automation performance of more than 90%.

Frederic Massy, ??ITESOFT Marketing Director, says: "Microsoft Dynamics is today a fast-growing environment and Prodware is clearly the expert and the recognized leader in this market. We are therefore delighted with this partnership which will allow us to accelerate even more our presence in this universe

David Benguigui, Prodware Marketing Director, adds: "The need for Microsoft Dynamics users to digitalize and automate their financial processes continues to grow. Our teams see it daily in the field. With ITESOFT, leading publisher in this industry, we have found the ideal partner to enable us to bring more value to our customers by integrating the dematerialization of the supplier relationship with their ERP

This successful partnership has already resulted in a first common reference: Circet, a major provider of telecom infrastructure services in Europe, will automate its 120,000 supplier invoices a year with the ITESOFT Streamline for Invoices solution integrated by Prodware into its Microsoft environment Dynamics.

About ITESOFT www.itesoft.fr

ITESOFT is a software developer specializing in process digitalization and automation. With its Secure Capture and Process Automation (SCPA) platform, ITESOFT supports its customers in the digital transformation of their processes, including client, supplier and internal processes. SCPA is developed to focus on three key pillars: Omni channel capture, process automation, and fraud detection. Founded in 1984, the company is a member of TECH IN and eFutura and has been listed on Euronext Paris since February 2001. ITESOFT generated €25.8 million in consolidated turnover in 2017, 17% of which was reinvested in R&D. Over 650 customers in 35 countries optimize their processes with the SCPA Digital Business Platform.

ITESOFT: Digital Automation. Smarter. Faster. Safer.

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications. Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with more than 1300 employees generating €176 m in annual revenue in 2018. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

More information: www.prodware-group.com

