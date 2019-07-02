Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - June 30, 2019

LYON, France, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Lyon - France

Listing markets:

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)

Website: www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut(1) voting rights



Total of net(2) voting rights



December 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 606 19 523 106 January 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 918 19 523 418 February 28, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 792 19 523 292 March 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 808 19 523 308 April 30, 2019 7 940 035 9 526 588 9 524 088 May 31, 2019 7 940 035 9 526 590 19 524 090 June 30, 2019 7 940 035 9 526 590 19 524 090



(1)Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2)Without treasury shares.



