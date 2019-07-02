ATEME: HALF YEARLY REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, publishes its annual liquidity contract statement.

Under the Liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and the Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following assets were held by the liquidity accounts as June 28, 2019:

- 6,013: shares,

- €153,083.12: cash

During the first half 2019, it was negotiated a total of :

BUY 107,656 shares €1,175,782.46 1,543 transactions SELL 113,757 shares €1,244,555.76 1,264 transactions



As a reminder, on December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

- 12,114: shares,

- €84,309.82: cash

Note that at the launch of the contract, the means were the following:

- 0: shares,

- €250,000.00: cash





About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forms, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo and Singapore. With a commercial presence in 14 countries, ATEME is 250 employees strong, including 100 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2018 ATEME served close to 400 clients worldwide with revenues of €56.5 million, 93% of which was from overseas.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Caroline Lesage

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr





