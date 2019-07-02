iNewswire: i-wireless Launches Kroger Wireless Nationwide

The telecom company announces the launch of its new wireless product - available now in the Kroger family of stores!

NEWPORT, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / i-wireless, LLC announces the launch of its new brand Kroger Wireless - introducing market-leading plans and wireless products in more than 2,200 select Kroger family of stores nationwide.(1) Kroger Wireless airtime cards, no-contract phones, and a BYOP (bring-your-own-phone) SIM Kit are available for immediate purchase. Plus, in-store Kroger Wireless purchases earn 4X Fuel Points when shopping with a loyalty card.(2) Service operates on the Nationwide Sprint Network.

Kroger Wireless Logo

"Sprint is excited to be the wireless network supporting the Kroger Wireless brand in one of the nation's largest retailers," said Scott Kalinoski, Vice President of Sprint Wholesale. "The introduction of Kroger Wireless is a great addition to our decades' long relationship with i-wireless as their nationwide wireless network provider."

Kroger Wireless offers a truly unlimited(3) plan for only $45 a month, with plans starting as low as $25. All monthly plans include unlimited talk & text, plus data allotments for light to heavy data users. Currently, there are up to four Android phone models available in stores-from $39.99 (MSRP). Customers may also shop from a larger variety of phones at krogerwireless.com or activate their current eligible device by purchasing a BYOP SIM Kit.(3)

"The Kroger Wireless product was created with the customer in mind," said John Willis, COO at i-wireless. "We believe our new product offers customers the best value in telecom and brings incremental savings to loyal Kroger shoppers."

Interested parties can learn more about the products and services offered by Kroger Wireless on the website: https://www.krogerwireless.com.

About i-wireless, LLC:

i-wireless dba Kroger Wireless is the private-label wireless service provider sold exclusively within the Kroger Family of Co. stores. We operate as a United States MVNO that uses the Nationwide Sprint Network. Our company was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport, Kentucky. i-wireless is proud to count amongst its investors The Kroger Co., Spark Capital, and Sprint.

(1) Where service is available

(2) Some restrictions may apply

(3) Unlimited data is 20GB high-speed per month, then reduced to 64kbps

(4) Check eligibility at krogerwireless.com/simkit

The names of actual companies and product(s) mentioned herein may be the trademark(s) of their respective owner(s).

